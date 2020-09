CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Herbert Dean Widrick, 88, formerly of the Zecher, Road died peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com