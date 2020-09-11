It’s that time of year; ice goes down at Watertown arena

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a sure sign we’re putting summer behind us. Ice is being put down at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
With the ice season right around the corner, spraying at the arena was underway Thursday.
Back in March, the ice was removed earlier than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic
Since then, the arena has stood silent because normal summer activities like concerts and the Jefferson County fair didn’t happen this year.
However, that will change in the coming days.
“We are excited to open the doors Monday the 14th,” said Scott Weller, who’s Watertown’s assistant superintendent for Parks and Recreation. “It’s been a different summer for us than normal, but we will resume some type of activities beginning Monday.”
Spraying of the ice happens about every half hour as crews continue to get the ice ready for the upcoming season.
But when the doors open up again next week, there will be some new changes.
“Some of our events are going to require preregistration, such as public skate,” Weller said. “We are limited in the number we can have in here, so.”
There will also be a limit on spectators for group events like figure skating and minor hockey.
Hockey is also a high-risk category sport according to COVID-19 regulations, so they will only be allowed to practice and not play games.
As for the Watertown Wolves, they will also see major changes.
“You know, everything pertaining to them is on hold,” Weller said. “They can play, but currently aren’t allowed any spectators so we will see what happens in the coming days with that.”
If you want to preregister to skate or find out more about the arena’s events, you can head over to the Watertown Parks and Recreation website.
