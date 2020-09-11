James Patrick Engels, 74, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - James Patrick Engels, of Potsdam, New York, died on September 9, 2020, at the age of 74.
James was born on May 24, 1946 in Queens, New York. He attended General Motors Trade School and moved to Potsdam, NY in 1976 where he owned and operated Engels Foreign Auto for the next 40 years. In 1977, James married Marie Hammond, and the couple had three children: Jed, Josephine, and James.
James was a gifted storyteller, frequently sharing his experiences of growing up in New York City, surviving the “avenue”, and various jobs he held before becoming a business owner. As a young man he worked on Wall Street and for Cunard Steamship Company as well as for various resorts in the Catskills and in Florida before his love of cars and talent as a mechanic led him to settle down in Potsdam as an independent business owner.
James was an avid traveler and British sports car enthusiast. His favorite trips included a cross-country road trip to California and Mexico in a classic Volvo 122 during the 1970′s, as well as travels to Argentina, Belgium, Canada, Ireland, Jamaica, and the Netherlands. He frequently visited family and friends in Florida, North Carolina and Texas and lived in a permanent state of wanderlust. His love of cars spanned a lifetime and was so great that we considered listing his antique jaguar collection along with his children.
James was loved and will be greatly missed by his son Jed, his wife Maggie and their two daughters, Aria and Maxlyn, of Nicholville, NY; his daughter Josephine and her husband Ivan and daughter Lucia of Houston, TX; and his son James of Parishville, NY. He is also survived by his sisters: Robin and her husband Wayne of Shohola, PA; Marianne of Boca Raton, FL; and Patricia of Monticello, NY.
At James’s request, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to 134 Hanson Rd., Potsdam, NY, 13676. Online tributes can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.
