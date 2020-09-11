Lewis County native killed in crash

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Lewis County native died Monday when his motorcycle was struck by an SUV that swerved into his lane, police said.
The crash in Cottonwood, Arizona claimed the life of Jody Makuch, a commander with the Cottonwood Police Department.
The Arizona Republic reported Makuch was off-duty and riding his motorcycle Monday afternoon when an SUV swerved into his path and hit Makuch head on.
The driver of the SUV was booked on suspicion of manslaughter and is suspected of impairment, according to the newspaper.
Makuch’s mother, Wendy Peters Glazier, told 7 News Friday that Jody Makuch was 49 years old. She said he was born at Lewis County General Hospital and at various times lived in Lowville, New Bremen and Watson.
He was a 1989 graduate of Lowville Academy.
Jody Makuch is survived by his father, Joseph, of Lowville; brothers Frank Glazier Jr. and Matthew Makuch; a wife, two daughters and two sons.
“He was a very good father. Family came first,” Wendy Peters Glazier said.
Makuch began his career in law enforcement in 1998 as a Police Officer with the Elk City Police Department, Oklahoma. He moved to Arizona and joined the Cottonwood Police Department in January 2000. He was promoted to Commander in November of 2009.
He served in the Army for seven and a half years before becoming a police officer.
“If he wanted something, if he had a goal, he would accomplish it,” his mother said Friday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.