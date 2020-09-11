Linda M. Brown, 60, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Linda M. Brown, age 60, of State Highway 345 Potsdam, passed away peacefully Thursday September 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family under the care of Hospice. Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid on Sunday September 13, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. and 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. A graveside burial will take place 10:00 A.M. Monday September 14, 2020 in Brookside Cemetery in Waddington, NY. Those wishing to attending ask asked to practice social distancing and required to wear face coverings, due to NYS guidelines.
Linda was one of thirteen children born to the late Rex and Marion (Mayette) Vallance on March 18, 1960 in Waddington, NY. Linda attended Madrid-Waddington schools and later received her GED.
She married Joseph E. Larabay in 1981, and she then started her family. The marriage later ended in divorce. She was remarried to David L. Brown on June 17, 1995 in Madrid, NY. He later predeceased Linda in 2010.
Linda is survived by her companion Kenny Ober of Norwood, NY, and her loving children, Kimberly Mattice of Canton, NY, Joseph E. and wife Amanda Larabay of North Lawrence, NY, Mark J. and companion Cheryl Snyder of North Lawrence, NY, and Stacy Larabay of Massena, NY. Also surviving Linda are her 16 cherished grandchildren, and siblings; James (Vicki) of Canton, NY, Susan Vallance of Potsdam, NY, Michael Vallance and Gary Vallance, both of Potsdam, NY, Penny Vallance of Canton, NY, Gloria (Carl) Planty of Madrid, NY, Rex Jr. and wife Josette Vallance and Wanda Vallance and Elby Cleveland both of Cato, NY and Ricky Vallance of Madrid, NY along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda was predeceased by her first husband Joseph E. Larabay in 2013, and brothers Dale Vallance and sisters Debbie Waldrif and Laura Lee Vallance.
