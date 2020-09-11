Linda M. Brown, 60, of Potsdam

Linda is survived by her companion Kenny Ober of Norwood, NY, and her loving children, Kimberly Mattice of Canton, NY, Joseph E. and wife Amanda Larabay of North Lawrence, NY, Mark J. and companion Cheryl Snyder of North Lawrence, NY, and Stacy Larabay of Massena, NY. Also surviving Linda are her 16 cherished grandchildren, and siblings; James (Vicki) of Canton, NY, Susan Vallance of Potsdam, NY, Michael Vallance and Gary Vallance, both of Potsdam, NY, Penny Vallance of Canton, NY, Gloria (Carl) Planty of Madrid, NY, Rex Jr. and wife Josette Vallance and Wanda Vallance and Elby Cleveland both of Cato, NY and Ricky Vallance of Madrid, NY along with numerous nieces and nephews.