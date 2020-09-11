Lowville VFW hold 9/11 remembrance

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Members of the Lewis County community came together Friday morning to remember those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.
A service was held at VFW Memorial Post 6912, where members of several fire departments and other service members came to pay their respects.
Members of the VFW came forward with some opening remarks, which were followed by the national moment of silence at 8:46 in remembrance of those who lost their lives on 9/11.
The was the third year that the VFW hosted the ceremony.
“The law enforcement and the first responders right next door, and certainly fire,” said Randa Ortlieb, who’s president of the VFW Auxiliary. “They all played such a huge role back on 9/11and we can’t forget them and we won’t forget them. We will never forget.”
Next year is the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and members of the Auxiliary say they plan to make next year’s ceremony even more memorable.
