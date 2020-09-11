Mourad K. Tarpinian, 98, formerly of Massena

Mourad’s 73-year participation in Masonic fraternal organizations brought him much joy, many meaningful friendships, and a sense of service and community purpose. He joined Massena Lodge No. 513 in 1947. Brother Tarpinian was awarded “Master Mason of the Year” in 1984 and served as Worshipful Master in 1987. He served as webmaster for the “St. Lawrence Freemason” which he helped to develop. Active in the 2nd St. Lawrence District he was District Deputy Grand Master from 1994-1996. He joined the Valley of Norwood in 1996 and the Valley of Syracuse the same year. He has been Chairman of the Scholarship Selection Committee, served as Thrice Potent Master and was the Valley Secretary for many years. He served as the head of each of the bodies of the York Rite, has been a District Deputy Grand High Priest, District Deputy of the Cryptic Royal Arch Masons, and Zone Commander of the Commandery. He belonged to Cretona Chapter No. 516 O.E.S and Media Shrine Temple and worked with the St. Lawrence Masonic Charities. In 2008 the NYS Council of Deliberation awarded Mourad the Meritorious Service Award for outstanding service, leadership, and dedication. It is the highest honor the Council can award. In 2012, Mourad was very proud to have been awarded the 33rd Degree as a Scottish Rite Mason - the last and highest degree. He continued to hold offices and serve until he was 94. In a beautiful ceremony last year, Mourad was presented his 70-year apron, a symbol of his many loyal years of Masonic service.