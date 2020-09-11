Need still high at latest food giveaway, officials say

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, officials say the need for food giveaways isn’t letting up.
Hundreds of cars drove through Clayton’s Cerow Recreation Park Friday as people stocked up on free meat, produce, and dairy.
The giveaway was put on by the American Dairy Association North East.
Member Cathy Hobb says today’s event is the third in the village and more than 200 cars were waiting at the park before it started.
“The need from the people is actually higher. They’re not getting the extra money in their unemployment checks. A lot of people are still not back to work. There’s no stimulus checks anymore. The kids are back to school and the college kids have gone back. People seem to be at these more,” she said.
Hobb says the federal program that allows for giveaways is being renewed, but it’ll order fewer gallons of milk, which means less money for farmers who are in the program.
