No COVID-19 cases reported in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties Friday.
In St. Lawrence County, the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began remains 301.
Officials said 16 cases are active and no one is hospitalized.
According to the county, 281 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 49,791 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Jefferson County announced it had no new cases on Friday.
No one is hospitalized; 7 people are in mandatory isolation and 24 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 246 positive cases and performed 18,050 tests.
The county says 238 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County reported no new cases Friday, meaning the overall number of COVID-positive tests for the county remains at 65.
One person is in isolation and 64 people have recovered.
There have been 8,896 tests performed in the county to date.
