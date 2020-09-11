3 north country DEC employees return from battling wildfires

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three state Department of Environmental Conservation employees from St. Lawrence County were among those welcomed back to New York Friday after spending two weeks battling wildfires in western states.
Forester Aaron Graves, forest ranger Nate Shea, and Timothy Yeatts from the Division of Fish and Wildlife were part of a 10-person team fighting fires in Nebraska and South Dakota.
The team arrived back in the state as another is getting set to leave next week.
The second DEC crew will travel to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center in Denver, Colorado on September 12.
