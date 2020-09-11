NY jobless to get $300-per-week boost starting next week

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - As many as 2.4 million unemployed New Yorkers are eligible for an extra $300 weekly assistance starting next week.
State labor officials say about 2 million will receive the money automatically and another 435,000 have to submit more information to qualify.
It’s called the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program and the money comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
It was established under an executive order by President Donald Trump and is designed to temporarily replace a portion of the $600-a-week boost unemployed workers were getting under the CARES Act.
That money ran out at the end of July and Congress has not agreed on a stimulus package to replace it.
The LWA program covers the benefit weeks ending August 2, August 9, and August 16.
Under federal rules, the state may be eligible for additional weeks of LWA funding, labor officials say.
Labor officials say they will email people who are eligible and will let them know if they need to provide more information to be certified.
New York has paid $43.7 billion in unemployment benefits to 3.5 million New Yorkers over the course of the pandemic.
Officials say those numbers would be typical for 20 years' worth of benefits that they paid out in just six months.
