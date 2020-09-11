Ogdensburg police officer promoted to sergeant

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg police officer is being promoted to sergeant.
Michael Durham, who has been with the police department since January 2011, will be assigned to the road patrol branch of the department.
Police Chief Robert Wescott announced Durham’s promotion Friday.
Durham will be sworn in to his new role next Monday at Ogdensburg City Hall just prior to the city council meeting.
Married with two children, Durham is a 2005 graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy and attended SUNY Canton for Criminal Justice.
He graduated from the David Sullivan/St. Lawrence County Law Enforcement Academy in May 2011.
