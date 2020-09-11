Section III Athletics: fall sports will start September 21

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Section III Athletics says fall sports, which have a low to moderate risk of spreading COVID-19, will be able to start practice on September 21.
Those sports include soccer, golf, tennis, cross county, swimming, gymnastics and field hockey.
Section III made the announcement Friday after reviewing feedback from 97 of its 104 member schools.
Officials said 58 percent of the schools said they’re ready to begin fall sports and 42 percent requested a delay of fall sports until after January 1, 2021.
“We understand the challenges many schools face and the difficult decisions superintendents, principals, and athletic administrators are being required to make to keep student-athletes, spectators, and sport officials safe. We continue to stay committed to providing support to our member schools and the student-athletes we serve,” said John Rathbun, Section III executive director.
There will be no sectional, regional or state competitions for any fall sports.
Section III said school districts may opt out of the fall sports season. It’s unclear if any in the north country will do that, but Watertown and Indian River requested a delay of fall sports when responding to the survey.
Section III also announced Friday that they agree with New York state’s decision that sports, which have a higher risk of COVID spread, can begin on March 1, 2021.
