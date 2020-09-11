SUNY Potsdam to test all students for COVID next week

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - SUNY Potsdam will test all students for COVID-19 next week, thanks to new testing techniques at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
And after next week’s testing is done, half of the college’s roughly 2,000 on-campus and local students will be tested each week.
That means every SUNY Potsdam student will be tested every other week, going forward.
“It’s going to be great,” SUNY Potsdam spokeswoman Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke said Friday.
Not only will students be tested more frequently, she said, but they’ll be tested with the people they live closest to. This “pooled testing” - along with the way the tests are given, using saliva - means results will be available quickly.
Upstate Medical University, which developed the new testing techniques, has purchased several coronavirus testing machines to provide testing for SUNY campuses.
Jacobs-Wilke also said 85 students who were tested earlier in the semester had to be re-tested, because of problems with the lab doing the tests.
All of the re-tests were negative.
SUNY Potsdam tested every student coming to campus as the school year began.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.