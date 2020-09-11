Time to get boats ready for winter

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s near the end of the boating season, so it’s time to think about winterizing and storing those boats.
Dave White from the New York Sea Grant says many people bought boats this year for something to do during the pandemic and now boat storage facilities will be filling up quickly.
In his 7 News This Morning interview, he cautions boaters to make arrangements now to have their boats winterized and stored.
You can see that interview in the video above.
For more information, White recommends BoatUS.com and discoverboating.com.
You can also check out nyseagrant.com/marina.
