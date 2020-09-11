Watertown’s interim city manager wants job permanently

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s interim city manager wants the job on a permanent basis.
Ken Mix confirmed he applied for the position, but declined further comment.
Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith said there are approximately 29 applications for the job, which pays between $110,000 and $130,000 a year.
Smith said 10 of the applicants are from the tri-county region.
According to Smith, city council will meet in executive session Monday to discuss the candidates.
He said he hopes to have a decision by November and a new city manager in place by January 1, 2021.
Lawmakers appointed Mix to the interim position in January after the resignation of city manager Rick Finn.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.