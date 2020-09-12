Arsenal Street crash sends one man to the hospital

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A single vehicle crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street sent one man to Samaritan Medical Center Saturday evening.
It happened just after 7 pm. Officials say a Jeep SUV was traveling west on Arsenal when it veered off the road, rolled, and smashed into a traffic light poll at the intersection of Commerce Park Drive. The SUV’s driver, a man, was able to get out of the vehicle. He was transported to Samaritan Medical Center. There was no one else in the SUV.
When emergency crews arrived on scene, the SUV was on fire. Workers were able to quickly extinguish the flames.
The traffic lights were out at the corner of Arsenal Street and Commerce Park Drive. National Grid and Watertown public works crews were called to the crash site to bring those lights back online, but officials said it could take several hours before they have a temporary fix ready.
The crash is under investigation.
