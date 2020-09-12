Line out the door for “Bravo to Go”

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The annual Bravo Italiano Festival was canceled this year because of COVID-19, so members decided to host a take-out fundraiser at the Italian American Civic Association.
It was popular, with lines out the door Saturday.
All of the Italian favorites were on the menu: hot lasagna, sausage and peppers, meatball subs, and of course fried dough. Even though the organization wasn’t able to have the Bravo Fest this year, members were happy to see community members and share in some good food.
“It’s great,” said Italian-American Civic Association Treasurer Julian Alteri. “We really love the support. We actually had the line backed up 20 minutes before we started, so it’s a really nice feeling to be able to offer this to the community and for the community to support their local Italian-American club.”
The group is looking to host more events like this in the future.
