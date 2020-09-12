In Lowville, a walk to end Alzheimer’s draws dozens

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a sea of purple today in the parking lot of Veteran’s Memorial Park.
The Lewis county Office for the Aging and its team, the “Forget-Me-Not’s,” hosted the Lewis County Walk to End Alzheimer’s to honor all those living with the disease and those who have been lost to it.
The walk would normally be held in collaboration with Jefferson County organizations but that was changed because of COVID-19.
“This year it was supposed to be at Jefferson Community College,” said “Forget-Me-Nots” captain Vicki Meyer. “They decided to do “walk where ever” kind of thing, so we coordinated the Lewis County teams that we were aware of and said, ‘let’s do it right here in Lowville’.”
One of those organizations walking Saturday is “Carolyn’s Crusaders.”
Their mother, Carolyn, was diagnosed with dementia some years ago.
“Since then, she was put on the dementia floor in the Lewis County residential health care facility,” said Michele Brown, with Carolyn’s Crusaders. “She has been there for a number of years. And we are just here to raise awareness and hopefully try to find a cure for this dreaded disease.”
The day started with opening remarks from Office for the Aging Director Crystal Collette.
Then, the group paraded down State Street to the Tops plaza and turned back.
The walk concluded at Veterans Memorial Park. Organizers want people to know this is just one small effort in a bigger movement to bring awareness to Alzheimer’s.
The Lewis County “Forget-Me-Not’s” have raised almost $1,600 for the Alzheimer’s Association of Central New York.
