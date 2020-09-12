New York: 36 days with low COVID-19 infection rate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York State has gone 36 days with a COVID-19 infection rate below 1 percent.
That was announced in a press release Saturday, where the Governor’s office reported tests analyzed in a 24-hour period reflected a positivity rate of .82%.
The north country’s positivity rate was much lower, at 0.1% Friday.
102,925 tests were reported to the state yesterday, a record high.
“Testing is a cornerstone of our efforts to keep New Yorkers safe from COVID-19. The more testing you do, the more accurate a picture of the virus' spread you have,” Governor Cuomo said.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease. 467 are in the hospital with novel coronavirus. Just over 50 of those patients are on ventilators.
Two people died from COVID-19 yesterday.
