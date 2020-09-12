Rain and wind on Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Winds and cloud cover will be increasing tonight as a low pressure system moves closer to the north country.
Lows tonight will be warmer than last night with lows in the mid to upper 50s tonight. That will be thanks to a SE wind and cloud cover. By early in the morning (I’m talking 7 am) we could see some scattered rain showers. By tomorrow afternoon widespread heavy rain will move in. I think everyone will see rain tomorrow as the low pressure system makes it’s way East and Northeast.
Clouds will slowly start to move out late Sunday night and Monday morning. I think by Monday afternoon most everyone will see mostly sunny skies. An interesting thing to note for Monday is we could see some smoke high up in the sky from the wildfires out West.
The rest of the week won’t be as interesting as a strong area of high pressure builds in which will keep us cool and mostly cloud free.
