Surgery successful! A Copenhagen teen gets his second chance

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - “Many people don’t get second chances, so respect and love when you do get a second chance.”
That’s what Copenhagen teen Andrew Carroll told 7 News Saturday, as he celebrates a successful operation that has changed his life. Andrew just recently underwent a kidney transplant.
He had been waiting for the surgery for months to avoid dialysis. Plus, he needed that “perfect match” donor. A “kidney buddy,” as Andrew has called it.
It turned out that Andrew’s aunt, Denise, was the perfect match.
Andrew’s mom, Sue, says they’re grateful for the way things turned out.
“We’re going to take really good care of Denise’s kidney so he can live a long, healthy life," Sue said.
Andrew is spending a lot of time resting for now, but he says he’s looking forward to being strong enough to play basketball again.
He and his mom say thank you to everyone who has supported them through this journey.
