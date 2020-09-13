Clifford J. Cranker, 82, of Lowville and formerly of Turin

Cliff was born on August 3, 1938 in West Carthage the son of the late Everett and Elise (Stevens) Cranker. He graduated from Constableville High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1960 when he was honorably discharged. Clifford received Bachelors in Elementary Education and Masters in Math Education from Plattsburg State University. He began his teaching career at South Lewis Central at Glenfield Elementary School in 1967 until June of 1970. That September he moved to junior high math at South Lewis Central School until 1993 when he retired. He was a member of the Retired Teacher’s Association.