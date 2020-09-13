Clifford J. Cranker, 82, of Lowville and formerly of Turin

TURIN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clifford J. Cranker, 82, formerly of East Road Turin, and East Road Adult Home, Lowville, died Saturday morning, September 12, 2020 at Lewis County General Hospital.
Cliff was born on August 3, 1938 in West Carthage the son of the late Everett and Elise (Stevens) Cranker. He graduated from Constableville High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1960 when he was honorably discharged. Clifford received Bachelors in Elementary Education and Masters in Math Education from Plattsburg State University. He began his teaching career at South Lewis Central at Glenfield Elementary School in 1967 until June of 1970. That September he moved to junior high math at South Lewis Central School until 1993 when he retired. He was a member of the Retired Teacher’s Association.
While at South Lewis he coached boy’s basketball, cross country, and track and field. Cliff was a member of IAABO Basketball Officials Organization in Watertown, Track and Field Officials in Syracuse.
He was a member of Turin Highlands Golf Course, bowled for many years at Constableville Bowling and was President of the bowling association when they pushed for automatic pin machines. When he was younger he set pins at the alley.
Cliff was also a member of Turin United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his siblings, Beverly (Mark) Barker of Watertown; Betty Ann Cranker of Cazenovia; Joan Silberman of Hirschey, PA; Donna (Richard) Van Horn of West Carthage; Esther Bercume of Georgia; Gary L. (Annette) Cranker of Rochester; and Ronald D. Cranker of Brandon FL; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cliff is predeceased by his three sisters, Carol LaRock, Shirley Bigelow, and Ruth Wormwood.
Calling hours will be at Sundquist Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 3 to 7:00 P.M.
A graveside service with military honors will be on Wednesday, September 16th at 10:00 A.M. at Turin Cemetery with Dorothy Spears, officiating.
Memorials may be made to Turin United Methodist Church Memorial Fund. www.sundquistfh.com
