Cobb campaign stops in Watertown, challenges Stefanik’s support of the military

“Congresswoman Stefanik is the single most effective advocate in Congress protecting Fort Drum and the brave men and women stationed there. She has delivered win after win for the entire Fort Drum community and has focused on ensuring our military has increased resources for readiness, training, equipment, intelligence capabilities, and military family priorities. Congresswoman Stefanik has one of the strongest records of countering Russian aggression. This is in stark contrast to Tedra Cobb who is on record supporting cutting our defense budget which would put troops lives at risk. Tedra Cobb supported the Iran nuclear agreement which sent pallets of cash to the world’s greatest sponsor of terrorism. And when asked about what she would do regarding Russia, Tedra Cobb answered that she did not know what she would do. Tedra Cobb’s policies of cutting defense spending, sending US taxpayer dollars to the terrorist leadership of Iran, and her inability to articulate any policy toward Russia puts Fort Drum, our troops, and our national security at risk. Tedra Cobb is a Pelosi parrot who is mimicking Far-Left false talking points about unsubstantiated and false intelligence leaks.”