Crash in Boonville takes life, sends three to hospital

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York State Police is investigating a fatal accident in the town of Boonville Saturday night.
Around 7:30 PM, police responded to a call of a head-on crash that occured on State Route 12 in the town of Boonville, Oneida County.
Police say a 2020 Mercedes operated by Rakwan D. Marshall, 22, from Liverpool, NY, was traveling south on State Route 12 when he entered the northbound lane to pass another southbound vehicle and struck a 2010 Chrysler Sebring head-on.
The operator of the Sebring, Sarah J. Stinebrickner, 38, of Boonville, was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica and was listed in critical condition.
A passenger in the Sebring, Cary A. Croniser, 42, from Boonville, NY, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Marshall was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with serious injuries. A 19-year-old female passenger was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
