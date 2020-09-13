Cuomo on COVID-19: “Our numbers continue to reflect the work of New Yorkers"

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For more than a month, New York’s COVID-19 numbers have remained steadily low.
Governor Cuomo’s office reports Saturday’s infection rate was 0.99%.
That means the state has gone 37 days straight with an infection rate below 1%.
725 people tested positive throughout the state Saturday.
“Our numbers continue to reflect the work of New Yorkers, who ultimately flattened the curve,” Cuomo said. “For 37 days, our infection rate has remained below one percent, which is incredible when you think back to where we were in the spring. As we head into the fall and flu season ahead, we need everyone to continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and above all, stay New York tough.”
