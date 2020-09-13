Deborah L. Emmons, 62, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Deborah L. Emmons, 62, passed away Wednesday evening, September 9th, at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, where she had resided.
She was born February 26, 1958 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Alfred and Audrey Lake Engelhardt. Following her parents death in a tragic automobile accident in 1960, she and her sister were raised by their foster parents, Lloyd and Clara Evans of Evans Mills. She graduated from Indian River High School.
A marriage to Louis Emmons ended in divorce.
In her younger years, she worked as a nurse in Buffalo, Syracuse and Oswego. She moved to Pasadena, California in 1989 where she worked at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angles, in the Medical Intensive Care Unit until 1996. While there, she cared for several actors, including Lucille Ball and Charlton Heston. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in nursing in 1994 from Cal State LA.
She moved to Gastonia, NC in 1996 worked at the Carolinas Medical Center, while pursuing her Master’s Degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner, which she received at from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, in 1998. She began her work as a nurse practitioner that same year.
In 2008, Debbie relocated to Mansfield, OH, where she worked as a nurse practitioner and completed her Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner certification and her second master’s degree at Akron University in 2010. In 2015, she moved to Yuma, AZ, where she worked for an organization that sought her skills as a Family Nurse Practitioner and a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner.
Debbie was academically brilliant. At each challenge, she received the highest grades. During her employment in North Carolina, she received had the privilege of speaking at various drug conferences in Charlotte. She was regarded by her peers as a knowledgeable and highly competent professional. She enjoyed bicycling and was a member of the First Congregational Church of Morristown.
She is survived by her two daughters, Abigail Emmons and Sarah Qiong Yun Emmons, both of Yuma, AZ, her sister, Julie Kirker, Madison, NH, an uncle Brad Williams, Texas, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
