Doris L. Lobdell, 97, of Canton

Doris was born November 2, 1922, daughter of John and Lena (Vallen) Thornton of Endicott, New York. She was graduated from Endicott Union High School in 1941. She became employed by IBM and was a long time house wife. She was a lifetime member of the VFW 1231 Auxiliary of Canton and was heavily active member throughout her life with the Husky Workers 4H Club of Crary Mills. She was an avid who loved her vegetable and flowers gardens. She married Francis Mahlon Lobdell on March 2, 1946, he predeceased her on November 30, 2017.