CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Doris L. Lobdell, 97, of Canton passed at her home on September 10, 2020, she was surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice.
Doris was born November 2, 1922, daughter of John and Lena (Vallen) Thornton of Endicott, New York. She was graduated from Endicott Union High School in 1941. She became employed by IBM and was a long time house wife. She was a lifetime member of the VFW 1231 Auxiliary of Canton and was heavily active member throughout her life with the Husky Workers 4H Club of Crary Mills. She was an avid who loved her vegetable and flowers gardens. She married Francis Mahlon Lobdell on March 2, 1946, he predeceased her on November 30, 2017.
Doris is survived by 10 children, Patricia (Erroll) Jacobi of GA; Joan Lobdell of Russell; Donna (Dennis) Manchester of Massena; Jack Lobdell of Canton; Carol (John) Stevens of Potsdam; Paul Lobdell of Canton; George Lobdell of Canton; Raymond Lobdell of Canton; Peter Lobdell of DeKalb and Karen (Michael) Bulsiewicz of Richville; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Besides her parent and husband Mahlon, she was predeceased by a son, Michael in 1969, daughter Mary Ellen in 1947, a sister, Dorothy Treaster in 2017 and by two grandchildren.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Canton VFW Post 1231 Ladies Auxiliary, 34 Gouverneur Street; Canton, New York 13617 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US 11; Potsdam, New York 13676.
Graveside services will be held privately. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Doris L. Lobdell are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
