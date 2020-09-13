Emberly Jean Mills, infant, of Hammond

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Infant Emberly Jean Mills was carried to heaven by angels on September 13, 2020, shortly after meeting her parents, Jordan Tulley and Brent Mills, of Hammond.
Besides her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandparents, Cathleen and Ronald E. Tulley, II and paternal grandparents, Mandy Brown and Thomas and Gwen Mills, maternal great-grandparents, James and Nancy Brown and Ronald and Virginia Tulley, her paternal great-grandparents, Sue and Steve Miller, an aunt, Mia Tulley and uncles, Brock and Cale Tulley, Bryan Mills, Dylan Gagnon and Zander Webb, several great aunts, great uncles and cousins.
Family members who were waiting for her in heaven are, Joseph Brown, Robert and Eleanor Gleason, Dean and Georgieanna Rosenbarker, Clyde and Isa Tulley and Hollis and Eleanor Drummond.
Our lives were touched by her short presence and her memory will always remain in our hearts.
Emberly’s family will celebrate and honor her privately as they lay her to rest at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Hammond, on September 16th.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
