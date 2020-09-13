Funeral Services: Edison W. Cox, Jr., 75, formerly of Watertown and Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Edison W. Cox, Jr.,75, formerly of Watertown and Carthage, passed away Wednesday, April 8th at the Country Manor Nursing and rehabilitation Center, Carthage.
Services will be held 10 am Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at the Church of the Latter-Day Saints in Carthage. Burial will be 1pm Monday, September 21st in the Muskellunge Cemetery, Evans Rd., Town of Hounsfield. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
He is survived by his longtime friend Kate Dickson Johnson and family. He will be missed by colleagues from SUNY Jefferson and his friends in the downtown Watertown area and at the Carthage Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was predeceased by his beloved grandparents John and Marjorie Shultz Roacher and his uncle John “Jiggs” Roacher.
He was born in Watertown, May 1, 1944, a son to Edison W., Sr. and Mary Roacher Cox. He graduated from Watertown High School, Jefferson Community College with an Associates degree and SUNY Potsdam where he studied History and Political Science, with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Ed was employed in the maintenance department at Jefferson Community College for many years retiring April 15th, 1995.
Edison was a strong advocate for higher education. He was a founding member of the SUNY Jefferson Alumni Association, serving as the association’s president. He helped develop and support Alumni Programs and activities for many years and spoke at a college presidential inauguration. Ed was known for his philanthropy and gifting of scholarships to benefit students at JCC. He was honored with an award from the colleges athletic department for his support of the annual alumni basketball game. He was a volunteer for the Veterans Club. Ed’s commitment to the college community touched many lives.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
