Jean F. Rupp, 91, of Lisbon

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - There will be a private funeral service for Jean F. Rupp, 91, of Brown Road in Lisbon. Jean passed away at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center on Friday morning (September 11, 2020) with her loving family by her side.
Jean is survived by a daughter Kathryn (Kenneth) Rome of Liverpool, sons William of Heuvelton, Mark (Barbara) of North Syracuse, Craig of Lisbon, and Roy (Melynda) Jr. of Ogdensburg, grandchildren Nicole (Dan) Reimers, Stephanie (Will) Chapman, Erik (Rebecca) Rome, Abbie (Kevin) McArdle, Kelsie (Dom) Cesarini, Matthew (Kari) Rupp, Katie (Brian) Swartfager, and Mandolyn, Elijah and William Rupp; 16 great grandchildren, a sister in law Bernice Henry of Lisbon and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Roy in 2003 and her daughter-in-law Mary Lou Rupp in May 2019, a brother Arthur Henry and a sister Marion Henry.
Jean was born on August 13, 1929 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late James and Mary “Edith” (Nugent) Henry. She grew up on the Brown Road on the family dairy farm. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Ogdensburg and waitressed at Phillip’s Diner before making the move to downstate New York to work in a psychiatric hospital, where she met her husband Roy. She married Roy Rupp Sr. on October 26, 1956. The family moved back to the North Country in 1969 to the family homestead, where she lived until present day.
Jean was a member of the Lisbon Wesleyan Church. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who she loved dearly.
Memorial donations in Jean’s memory can be made to the Lisbon Wesleyan Church at 48 Church Street, Lisbon, NY 13658. Thoughts, condolences and fond memories can be made online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.