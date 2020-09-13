Jean F. Rupp, 91, of Lisbon

Jean was born on August 13, 1929 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late James and Mary “Edith” (Nugent) Henry. She grew up on the Brown Road on the family dairy farm. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Ogdensburg and waitressed at Phillip’s Diner before making the move to downstate New York to work in a psychiatric hospital, where she met her husband Roy. She married Roy Rupp Sr. on October 26, 1956. The family moved back to the North Country in 1969 to the family homestead, where she lived until present day.