OMAR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ms. Mary (Jane) Kendall, 98, of Omar, passed away, Sunday morning, Sept. 13th, at her residence, where she was under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
There will be a Graveside Service in the Spring on the family plot on Grindstone Island.
Jane was born February 24th, 1922, at her family’s home on Quaker Hill, Dutchess County. She was the daughter of William H. and Grace McCardell Kendall.
Her family moved to the Town of Clayton in 1928, where she attended the one room schoolhouse on Grindstone Island. Once she attended high school her family moved to the Village of Clayton, where she graduated from Clayton Central in 1938.
During World War II, she worked at the New York Air Brake making parts needed by the military for the war effort. After the war, she worked at the Chevrolet-Oldsmobile garage as a bookkeeper, and later for Bill Dominy and Doug Schell at the car dealership, and finally retiring working for Pat Phinney at Phinney’s Chev-Olds.
Jane continued working into her 80′s for her dear friends Allen and Susan Benas at the T.I. Inn.
She was the oldest living member of the River Community Church, spending her life serving the lord.
Jane was a member of the Clayton American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, the Order of the Eastern Star, and the T.I. Quilters.
She is survived by two nieces, Billie Timmerman Lawrence and her husband Larry of Omar, where Jane resided, and Terry Timmerman Bognanno of Winterhaven, Florida; a great niece, Meredith (Clair) of Fairport; a great nephew, Derrick (Jessica) Lawrence of Burlington, Vermont; a great great niece, Kendall Smith; and a great great nephew Ronan Smith.
A sister, Mrs. Richard (Harriett), died June 8th, 1951, at the age of 25, and a brother Charles (Bud) Kendall, died in 1994.
Donations can be made in her name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, NY, 13601, or the River Community Church, 38844 Bartlett Point Road, Clayton, NY, 13624.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.