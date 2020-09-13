Robert (Bob) Van Rensselaer Barnard, Sr., 85, of Cape Vincent

After graduating from college Bob initially worked for his father-in-law Horace Martin in Dayton, Ohio, where their two sons Robert and John were born. Afterwards they moved to Buffalo, where he worked in the insurance industry and where their third child, Saundra, was born. After that they moved to Connecticut for many years working again in the insurance industry and also buying a farm to raise horses and chickens. Shortly after they began to breed and show Morgan horses. From there he took the horses and the kids to Stonybrook Long Island where he was a headmaster at Berean Christian Schools while Jane was in charge of the stables. In 1969, he moved the family and horses to Cape Vincent, where he bought the Arthur Parker Insurance Agency. The business grew into six locations before he retired in 2002 (Cape Vincent, Clayton, Hammond, Lacona, Mexico and Watertown). After retirement, he became the Town assessor for ten years.