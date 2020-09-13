Ronald J. Tebo, 71, of Clare

His survivors include his two daughters, Deborah (Donald) Fountain of Russell, Leslie Tebo (companion, Bryan Cheapé) of Buffalo; his son, Timothy Tebo (companion, Susan Smith) of Potsdam; two brothers, James (Cherie) Tebo of Edwards, Bruce Tebo of Raymondville; and three sisters, Joanne Tebo of Rochester, Susan Tebo of Raymondville, and Tammy Tebo of Potsdam. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Janna and Mason Fountain, Jackson Cheapé, and Dillon and Brody Smith, and several nieces and nephews.