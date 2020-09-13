Sunshine and some smoke? this week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A cold front will move through tonight which will lead to a chilly day on Monday.
This week will be a nice and quiet week as a high pressure system takes control of our weather. This will lead to lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s all week.
The only chance of rain will come into play on Thursday and Friday as another cold front moves through.
Something interesting this week will be smoke. Yes, we will be seeing some smoke from the wildfires out West. The only thing this will do for us is give us a slight haze and make our sunrises and sunsets orange/red.
