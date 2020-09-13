SUNY Oswego takes action to curb spread of COVID-19

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWNY) - SUNY officials announced a list of new rules and restrictions for SUNY Oswego Sunday, as the campus sees a spike in active COVID-19 cases.
In an announcement, college President Deborah Stanley wrote that the school is technically below the state guidelines that would force remote learning. SUNY schools measure positive cases over two-week windows. In the current window, SUNY Oswego has reported 31 positive cases, but it must be noted that the window began on September 12th and lasts until September 25th.
On its school COVID-19 dashboard, SUNY Oswego officials report 124 total active cases.
To stem the spread of the virus, school officials are implementing new rules and restrictions:
- Suspension of Greek life for the rest of the semester
- Suspension of athletics for the rest of the semester
- Residence hall visitation is suspended
- In-person dining is suspended
- Increased enforcement to limit large gatherings. Violators faces stiff penalties including suspension.
- Anyone who violates quarantine or isolation orders will be suspended immediately
- Off-campus students who take classes on campus must be continually tested or must remote learn only.
In-person classes are still scheduled for Monday. If the school sees 100 positive cases in its latest reporting window or a five percent on-campus positivity rate in that time frame, learning will go to remote-only, per state guidelines.
