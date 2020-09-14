Becoming mostly sunny & warming into the 60s

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Monday may be off to a cool start, but it could literally be freezing in parts of the north country on Tuesday.
Monday’s temperatures started in the 50s and will likely climb only into the low 60s.
A couple of stray showers are possible with scattered clouds early, but skies will become mostly sunny.
Temperatures drop into the low to mid-30s overnight.
There’s a frost advisory throughout the tri-county region and a freeze warning in the Adirondacks. The advisory is from 1 to 9 a.m. for Jefferson and Lewis counties and from midnight to 9 a.m. for the rest of the region.
It will be sunny Tuesday and it will warm up into the mid-60s.
It will be sunny and in the mid-70s on Wednesday.
It will be cloudy with a small chance of showers on Thursday. Highs will be around 70.
It will be in the low 60s and mostly sunny for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.