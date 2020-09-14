Boat & traffic advisory: 12E French Creek bridge in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Boat access on French Creek in Clayton will be limited for a couple of weeks as state highway crews clean and paint the Route 12E bridge.
Work begins Monday and is expected to be done by Saturday, September 26.
Navigation under the bridge will be restricted between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., except for limited boat passage that will be allowed between noon and 1 p.m. each day.
There will be alternating one-way vehicle traffic over the bridge.
