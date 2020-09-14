Frontier League delays games, but moves forward with fall sports season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Frontier League is set to move forward with a fall sports season, but it is pushing back the start date for when games will start to October 9.
That is so teams can get in the minimum 10 practices needed in order to play a game.
Practices can begin September 21, although some schools may wait until the September 28 to begin practice.
One of the final decisions will be made by individual schools in the Frontier League; officials need to decide if their school district will even participate in fall sports this year.
We’re told that decision could come Wednesday.
