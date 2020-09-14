John William Evans, 95, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - John William Evans, 95, of 14366 North Shore Rd. Ext., died on Friday evening, September 11, 2020 at Carthage Area Hospital after a short illness.
John was born in Natural Bridge on February 19, 1925 to the late Alfred and Alice Evans. He had four siblings, Ivy Evans, Cyril Evans, Irene Evans and Eva Evans, all of whom have predeceased him.
John married Vada Caswell Evans of Harrisville and the couple were married for 72 years before her death in 2015. John is survived by three daughters, Kathleen Evans of Harrisville, Susan (Paul) Evans Esposito of Seminole, Florida and Marsha Haas of Harrisville.
He has five grandchildren, Jerry (Sandy) Lettorale of New Jersey, Shawn (Bobby) Poole of Gouverneur, Paul (Adriana) Esposito of New Jersey, Nicole (Adam) Esposito of Florida, and Ian (Alla) Haas of New York. There are also nine great-grandchildren, Mercedes, Matthew, Lilliana, Mariano, Santino, Alessio, Alexis, Cameron and Landon and two great-great-grandchildren, Laiyla and Weston. John is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
John proudly served in the United States Navy as Boatswain’s Mate 2/C during World War II, participating in the D-day invasion of Normandy, France in 1944. Thank you, Dad, for your service.
He enjoyed golfing, bowling and all outdoor activities. He was a member of the Natural Bridge Methodist Church and was highly active in the church before his gradual physical decline. John was deeply loved and will be missed.
Services will be held privately by the family. A burial with Military Honors will be held at Harrisville Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
