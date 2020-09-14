Karen R. Dening, 73, of Martinsburg

Karen was born on February 11, 1947 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Arno and Ida Mary Stiles Dening. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1964 and helped on the family farm. Karen joined the Lowville Junior Grange at age 5, then Lowville Grange at age 14, until they merged with Denmark Grange #535 and then Beaver Falls Grange #554. She was active in the Grange for nearly 60 years. Karen worked at the William H. Bush Memorial Library in Martinsburg from 1988 until present, serving as Library Director for the past 19 years. She played organ for the Martinsburg United Methodist Church for many years, and also played when needed for Lowville United Methodist Church, Watson United Methodist Church, Petrie’s Corners United Methodist Church, and West Martinsburg United Methodist Church.