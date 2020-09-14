Karen R. Dening, 73, of Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Karen R. Dening, 73, of State Route 26, passed away on Sunday morning, September 13, 2020 at the Hospice and Palliative Care Room at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville.
Calling hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday September 18, 2020 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. A private funeral service for family will be held at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Joyce Woodcock officiating. Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Old Glendale Cemetery. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Karen’s name to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 or Relay for Life, Team Alpha, In Care of Tim Young, 5357 Dayan Street, Lowville, NY 13367or a charity of one’s choice.
Karen is survived by her boyfriend of over 50 years, Ashley Marolf of Naumburg; and many cousins. She is predeceased by her parents.
Karen was born on February 11, 1947 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Arno and Ida Mary Stiles Dening. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1964 and helped on the family farm. Karen joined the Lowville Junior Grange at age 5, then Lowville Grange at age 14, until they merged with Denmark Grange #535 and then Beaver Falls Grange #554. She was active in the Grange for nearly 60 years. Karen worked at the William H. Bush Memorial Library in Martinsburg from 1988 until present, serving as Library Director for the past 19 years. She played organ for the Martinsburg United Methodist Church for many years, and also played when needed for Lowville United Methodist Church, Watson United Methodist Church, Petrie’s Corners United Methodist Church, and West Martinsburg United Methodist Church.
Karen was a member of Lowville United Methodist Church. She was especially interested in her family genealogy, researching them back to the 1600′s. She also enjoyed scrap booking, crafting, reading and sewing/quilting. Karen also loved traveling with Ashley and enjoyed seeing the countryside.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.