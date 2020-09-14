Masked skaters take to the ice in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - They’re donning masks, lacing up their skates and taking to the ice at Watertown’s municipal arena.
Monday was the first day of public skate and it didn’t take long for people to rush to the rink.
Watertown Parks and Recreation workers say masks must be worn when moving throughout the building and it’s recommended skaters wear them on the ice too.
In addition the rink is limited to 50 people at a time.
“I think it’s good that we can still skate, have fun, and be safe,” said Andrew Portela, skater.
“Everything seems to be good. I’m not sure I would want anything to change. Maybe more time on the ice for hockey, but that’s about it,” said Don Stevenson, skater.
Parks and Rec officials say right now people can show up and skate during the day on weekdays, but they’ll have to pre-register for busier times like weekends and weekday evenings.
