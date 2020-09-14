Parents, athletes rally in favor of playing Section 10 sports

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Parents and athletes held a demonstration Monday to say they want sports in Section 10. The decision is expected to be made Tuesday.
Parents and student athletes came to send a message: “Let’s play.” Tuesday, Section 10 superintendents will decide on that for soccer and cross-country.
“A lot of my friends were so excited for our senior year. We already started planning a whole bunch of stuff for our soccer season,” said Grayce Trimboli, Massena senior and athlete.
But it didn’t happen. The state has said low- and moderate-risk sports like soccer can now begin on September 21. But the state has left it up to individual schools if they want to play. In Section 10, all schools will make their decision as one.
“Let’s start. Let’s start on the 21st, see how it goes. Most of these kids have played summer soccer with no issues,” said Kevin Hayes, Parishville-Hopkinton parent.
Football is postponed until spring of next year. The state has declared it "high-risk. Section 10 superintendents met virtually last week to talk about whether soccer and cross-country should start.
“It’s very important to get students back and get them into their routines and have them able to do the things that they’re interested in and that enrich them and at the same time making sure those activities are safe,” said Tom Burns, St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES superintendent.
Tuesday is decision day. Section 10 is made up of 24 school districts in five counties. One proposal is to postpone soccer and cross-country until March.
Like so many situations these days, so much about this is unknown. Will sports be played? When? This year or next?
Many of the demonstrators Monday were in winter sports such as hockey. They don’t know yet what lies ahead for them. They say they want to be heard, too.
