Ruth A. McNeff, 103, formerly of Sackets Harbor

In her more active years, she enjoyed early morning walks, reading books about history, sewing, crocheting hats, knitting, gardening, boating on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, visiting Alaska ten times, attending weekly music classes for seniors, playing the violin, harp, guitar, organ, driving her car, shoveling snow out of her driveway and mowing her own grass, well into her 90′s. She was a private, self-reliant, and independent person who was not at all shy about expressing her opinion, in spite of having poor hearing.