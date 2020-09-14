Sally Mae Hazelton, 77, of Massena

Sally was born on April 9, 1943 in St. Regis Falls, the daughter of Glenford and Millie (Richards) Catura. She attended and graduated from St. Regis Falls High School in 1961. Sally married Dallas H. Hazelton on September 30, 1961 in Moira. He predeceased her on May 15, 2013. Sally chose to be a stay at home mom, preparing home cooked meals and raising her 3 children. She cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all of them.