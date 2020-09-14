Shari L. Gibson, 83, of Potsdam

While living in California, she worked as a secretary for various companies. After the birth of her children, she dedicated her life to providing a happy, healthy home to them. More recently, she was the Program Director of the Canton Church and Community Program. Her commitment to the community was evident in her generosity to anyone she encountered, she was constantly working and giving for the good of others. As a seamstress and former President of the Potsdam Skating Club, she made sure all her skaters had the perfect dress. She also sewed many wedding dresses for local brides for their special day. She was an animal lover and greatly enjoyed cooking. She enjoyed grandparenting and within the last 8 years, cherished the role of “second parent” to her grandson, Bennett.