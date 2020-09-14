Sheila M. Pitcher, 81, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sheila M. Pitcher, age 81, of Potsdam, NY passed away on September 11, 2020 at the St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg, NY. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Wednesday, September 16th from noon until 1pm. A graveside service will follow at 1:15 at Bayside Cemetery with Rev. Stephen Rocker celebrant.
Sheila is survived by a son Terry Pitcher and companion Jessica Shorette; daughters Dawn Burnett and companion John Cross and Jeanine Pryce; grandchildren Amanda and Brian (Pryce) LaCourse; Jordan Pryce, Jessica and Patrick Pitcher-Mills, Bryan Pitcher, Jake and Kelly (Clemmor) Pitcher, Brooke and Dillon Noble, Emma Rose Pitcher, Isabela Pitcher, Shawn and Heather Burnett, Samantha Burnett, Kallie Regan and 14 great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by a sister Sharon LaPage.
Sheila was born on September 1, 1939 in Potsdam, NY to the late Everett Enslow and Irene Shatraw. She was a graduate of Potsdam Central High School in 1957? On September 5, 1959 at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, she was married to Terry Pitcher Sr. The marriage ended in divorce.
Sheila worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone in Potsdam for several years until the birth of her first child. She then was a homemaker. She had two more children and stayed at home raising her family. As her kids grew older, she had the time to go back to work and she went to work for the Potsdam IGA where she remained for 30 years until her retirement.
Sheila loved to play bingo all over the area. She enjoyed playing horseshoes, spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the St. Lawrence County Horse Shoe Association and was their Horseshoe Champion in 1995. She really loved spending time with her best friend Ruth Robar over the years.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.