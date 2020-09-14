Stockholm woman caught allegedly redeeming stolen bottles & cans

STOCKHOLM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Stockholm woman is accused of burglary after she was caught redeeming bottles and cans she allegedly stole from a garage.
State police say 43-year-old Jennifer Woodward allegedly entered a garage on Old Market Road in Stockholm and took garbage bags full of redeemable bottles and cans.
She was found a short time later returning the allegedly stolen recyclable at Laneauville’s Recycling Center in Massena.
Woodward was charged with third-degree burglary, arraigned virtually by Rossie town court, and released on her own recognizance. She will appear in Stockholm town court at a later date.
