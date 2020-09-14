Tri-county region reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county region Monday.
In St. Lawrence County, 3 new cases were confirmed, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 305.
Officials said 7 cases are active and no one is hospitalized.
According to the county, 294 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 51,211 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Jefferson County announced 1 new case on Monday.
No one is hospitalized; 6 people are in mandatory isolation and 21 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 247 positive cases and performed 18,426 tests.
The county says 240 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County reported no new cases Monday, meaning the overall number of COVID-positive tests for the county remains at 65.
