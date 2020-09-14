Vivian Mae Therrien, 72, of Henderson

HENDERSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Vivian Mae Therrien, 72, Henderson passed away Saturday, September 12th at the Samaritan Medical Center after a brief illness.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 pm on Thursday, September 17th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Burial will take place following the service in the Evergreen Cemetery, Nohle Road, Henderson. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm at the funeral home.
Vivian was born January 21, 1948 the daughter to Edward and Joyce Ramsdell Stuckey. She attended Henderson Central School. Vivian worked in the restaurant business for many years in Henderson Harbor. After retiring she did homecare which she truly enjoyed.
A marriage to Gordon Therrien ended in a divorce.
She is survived by her 3 children, Tracy (Donna) Stuckey, Trudy (Russell) Youngs, Brandy (Robert) Corron, her sister Luann (John) Furman, brother Jerry (Debbie) Stuckey. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, Spencer and Zoe Stuckey, Ashley (Derek) Stoner, Karley Youngs, Cassondra Youngs, Sophie and Sawyer Vanry, 5 great-grandchildren, Jaydon, Dakota and Aurora Stoner, Indie and Leah Zarfati, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother James.
Vivian enjoyed spending time outside in her flower gardens, weeding, feeding the ducks and spending time with her family and her cat Peaches. She will be remembered by her quick and witty comeback and hilarious comments.
Donation may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, by going to alz.org. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
